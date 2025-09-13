Charlie Kirk supporters hold vigil in Paso Robles

September 13, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An estimated 300 supporters of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk gathered in his honor in Paso Robles on Saturday.

The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County held a vigil for Kirk at Paso Robles City Park. Numerous speakers addressed the crowd, including SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow, Paso Robles Councilman Chris Bausch and County Republican Party Chairman Randall Jordan.

No protesters appeared at the event. Similar vigils have taken place around the United States, and even internationally, since Kirk’s killing on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

