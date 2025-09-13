Charlie Kirk supporters hold vigil in Paso Robles
September 13, 2025
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An estimated 300 supporters of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk gathered in his honor in Paso Robles on Saturday.
The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County held a vigil for Kirk at Paso Robles City Park. Numerous speakers addressed the crowd, including SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow, Paso Robles Councilman Chris Bausch and County Republican Party Chairman Randall Jordan.
No protesters appeared at the event. Similar vigils have taken place around the United States, and even internationally, since Kirk’s killing on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines