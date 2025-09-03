Detectives arrest Isla Vista rape suspect

September 2, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man for allegedly raping a female at an apartment in Isla Vista early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the victim told sheriff’s deputies a man had sexually assaulted earlier that morning in the 6500 block of Trigo Road. She said she endured an hours-long physical and sexual assault, during which she managed to escape into a common area before being forced back into the apartment, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Damian Silverio on Saturday evening. Silverio and the victim are known to one another, investigators said.

Authorities booked Silverio in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on felony charges including kidnap to commit rape, rape by force or fear, false imprisonment, criminal threats, domestic violence and preventing a victim from calling 911. Silverio is being held in jail without bail.

Detectives believe there are witnesses to this assault who have yet to be identified. Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone who witnessed an altercation early Saturday morning in the 6500 block of Trigo Road contact Detective Ellis at (805) 681-4150.

