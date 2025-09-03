Fire at estranged husband’s Paso Robles home, wife arrested

September 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Amid ongoing divorce proceedings, a 56-year-old woman allegedly set fire to her estranged husband’s Paso Robles home, with him inside. Officers arrested Dana Valentine-Brink on Monday for two counts of attempted murder and 14 other charges.

Ryan Brink filed for divorce against Valentine-Brink on June 4. Less than a month later, he filed for a domestic violence restraining order, which a judge granted.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 5, a caller reported a home at 2554 Pinto Lane in Heritage Ranch on fire. The fire burned about 25% of the home, along with a Porsche, Honda, Chevrolet truck and a recreational vehicle.

Prosecutors allege Valentine-Brink attempted to murder her estranged husband, according to the criminal complaint. She is also charged with arson, vandalism and for violating her restraining order by contacting Brink through electronic means on Aug. 5 and for being within 100 yards of her estranged spouse.

She remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. She is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday.

