Driver slams into Pismo Beach motel, causing major injuries

September 25, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into a Pismo Beach motel Wednesday evening, leaving two people suffering from major injuries.

The driver of a Chevrolet sedan reportedly struck a male pedestrian who got caught under the vehicle and dragged into the Ocean Palms Motel as the car slammed through a wall near the motel entrance. Emergency personnel transported the pedestrian and another person to the hospital.

Rescue workers pulled the driver out of the car. Police officers arrested the driver, who was described as appearing in a daze and intoxicated.

