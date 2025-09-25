SLO police searching for man who stole pair of packages

September 25, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who stole a pair of packages from a porch last week.

The suspect stole two packages off the porch of a home in the 4000 block of Righetti Ranch Road at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The department is circulating doorbell camera footage of the man walking onto the porch, grabbing the packages and walking away.

Investigators ask that anyone who can help identify the thief contact Officer Bravo at (805) 594-8081 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

