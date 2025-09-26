Teen dispersing bear spray injures three children in Atascadero

September 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after he allegedly attacked a 16-year-old with bear repellent spray that also injured two 9-year-old children in Atascadero on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported an alleged stabbing near Atascadero Middle School. Officers arrived at the intersection of West Mall and Lewis Avenue and learned that there had not been a stabbing.

However, a 16-year-old teen was suffering from exposure to rellelant repellent.

Officers later learned that two 9-year-old juveniles were also suffering from exposure to the spray at the nearby school. While the two juveniles were in close proximity to the incident, they were not involved.

In the afternoon, officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 7700 block of Navajoa Avenue where they found bear repellent spray.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Paul Bicente Vasquez and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on three counts of felony assault with a tear gas-type weapon and three counts of misdemeanor child endanger men. His b remains in jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...