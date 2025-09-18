Fire along Highway 101 backs up traffic from Santa Margarita to Atascadero

September 17, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire broke out along Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon, resulting in traffic backing up from Santa Margarita to Atascadero.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning beside southbound Highway 101 just north of Highway 58, according to Cal Fire. The fire burned 2 to 4 acres of grass before firefighters contained it.

Emergency personnel closed the a southbound lane in the area. Traffic was still backed up to Atascadero, as of 6:20 p.m., and officials were asking drivers to avoid southbound Highway 101 if possible.

Fire crews are continuing to mop up the scene. Atascadero and Santa Margarita firefighters helped Cal Fire personnel extinguish the blaze.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...