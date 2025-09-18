San Luis Obispo County wine grape revenues dropped 40% last year
September 18, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
While wine grapes led as San Luis Obispo County’s most valuable crop in 2023, strawberries moved back into the top slot in 2024. Wine grapes faced a 40% decline in gross revenue because of reduced sales across all varietals.
Combined, wine grapes and strawberries accounted for 43% of the county’s overall crop value.
The animal industry held steady, supported by a 3% increase in the number of head sold and a 12% rise in cattle prices.
For field crops, alfalfa hay stood out with production up more than 36% and overall value climbing 43% from 2023. Avocados and lemons posted a strong year, with values
increasing 64% and 95% respectively.
Nursery products continued to face challenges from shifting market demands and higher overhead costs, resulting in a 7% decrease in total value for the sector.
The top ten commodities by value in 2024 were:
1. Strawberries
2. Wine grapes
3. Cattle and calves
4. Avocados
5. Broccoli
6. Lettuce (head)
7. Vegetable and ornamental transplants
8. Lettuce (leaf)
9. Lemons
10. Cauliflower
