Man killed in crash near Lake Nacimiento identified
September 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
California Highway Patrol officers today identified the driver killed in a single vehicle crash near Lake Nacimiento on Monday as 62-year-old David Upham of Bradley.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Upham lost control of his vehicle and drove 50 feet off Lake Nacimento Drive. His Dodge Grand Caravan crashed into a fence and burst into flames.
Upham was trapped in the burning vehicle and required extraction.
Firefighters attempted CPR, but Upham died from his injuries.
