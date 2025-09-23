Man killed in crash near Lake Nacimiento identified

September 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

California Highway Patrol officers today identified the driver killed in a single vehicle crash near Lake Nacimiento on Monday as 62-year-old David Upham of Bradley.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Upham lost control of his vehicle and drove 50 feet off Lake Nacimento Drive. His Dodge Grand Caravan crashed into a fence and burst into flames.

Upham was trapped in the burning vehicle and required extraction.

Firefighters attempted CPR, but Upham died from his injuries.

