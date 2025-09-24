Santa Maria student busted with cannabis and a loaded gun at school

September 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A student at Righetti High School in Santa Maria is in juvenile hall after he was caught smoking cannabis in the bathroom with a loaded gun in his backpack on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a school employee discovered a male student smoking pot. School resource deputy Reynoso responded immediately and ordered the student to stop.

The student refused to follow instructions and tried to walk away.

Reynoso attempted to stop him, but the student resisted. During the struggle, Reynoso sustained minor injuries, including a cut on his finger and an abrasion on his elbow. He arrested the student.

While searching the student’s belongings, deputies discovered multiple marijuana vapes and a loaded .22 caliber revolver hidden in his backpack.

Deputies booked the suspect in Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for charges of possessing a firearm on school grounds, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana on school grounds by a person under 18.

