Front Page  »  

Neighbor appeal’s approval of five-story building in Grover Beach

September 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A neighbor on Monday appealed the Grover Beach Planning Commission’s approval of a proposed five-story mixed-use building located next to two homes. Homeowners on both sides of the building object to the height, density and a lack of setback requirements.

The project, Bella Vista Villas, includes 20 condos and a 900 square foot commercial gym. By adding two affordable units, the developer was able to use a state density bonus program that allows 46.25% more units on the parcel than usually permitted.

In addition, a proposed commercial gym allows the project to be considered “coastal visitor serving,” meaning there are no setbacks requirements. The project takes up 97% of the parcel.


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The appeal will be denied, Gary Grossman has made all the right “campaign donations” so he gets whatever he wants.


5

In this case, the developer is not Grossman, but for sure, the city council won’t approve the appeal, no matter how valid, because that’s how they roll.


5
﻿