Neighbor appeal’s approval of five-story building in Grover Beach

September 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A neighbor on Monday appealed the Grover Beach Planning Commission’s approval of a proposed five-story mixed-use building located next to two homes. Homeowners on both sides of the building object to the height, density and a lack of setback requirements.

The project, Bella Vista Villas, includes 20 condos and a 900 square foot commercial gym. By adding two affordable units, the developer was able to use a state density bonus program that allows 46.25% more units on the parcel than usually permitted.

In addition, a proposed commercial gym allows the project to be considered “coastal visitor serving,” meaning there are no setbacks requirements. The project takes up 97% of the parcel.

Debbie Peterson filed the appeal to the Grover Beach City Council. “We hadn’t expected to find solid legal backing for an appeal given that the city keeps insisting that we have ‘no choice’ but to build these monstrosities,” Peterson said. “We do have choices, and a reasonable city council would uphold the appeal, if for no other reason than the legal exposure based on the inability to make the findings supported by the planning commission.” Alleged failures noted in the appeal: The project fails to demonstrate conformance or compliance with the California Coastal Act, Grover Beach general plan, municipal code, development plan, local coastal program, West Grand Master Plan, visioning document, zoning and building codes, and/or other Grover Beach policy and regulatory documents.

The project fails to provide the necessary documentation or records to support the findings made in the resolution approved by the planning commission on Sept. 2.

The project’s use is inconsistent with the purposes of the zone in which the site is located.

The project has significant adverse effects, individually and cumulatively, on coastal resources, constituting a hazard to the public health, safety, and welfare locally and nationally.

The location, use, design, and incomplete conditions for the project as approved are materially injurious to surrounding real property and residents, which will result in hazards to health, safety, and welfare.

