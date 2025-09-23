One person killed in fiery crash near Lake Nacimento

September 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed in a fiery crash near Lake Nacimiento in San Luis Obispo County on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the driver lost control of their vehicle and drove 50 feet off Lake Nacimento Drive. The crash started a fire which spread from the vehicle to nearby vegetation.

The driver was trapped in the burning vehicle and required extraction.

Firefighters attempted CPR, but the driver died from their injuries. Firefighters put out the fire after it burned a small area of vegetation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...