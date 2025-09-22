Front Page  »  

Cruel comments from Paso Robles school district, Cuesta College employees

September 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Employees of both the Paso Robles school district and Cuesta College near San Luis Obispo are under fire for making cruel comments following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The day after a man shot and killed Kirk, Paso Robles Unified School District employee Netta Perkins posted several cruel and racist comments on social media. Perkins works as a track and basketball coach.

“God does not like ugly,” Perkins posted. “Charlie Kirk reap wat u sow.”

Perkins then posted, “White on white crime let them sit in it.”

Upset community members lodged multiple complaints with the school district over Perkins’ posts. It appears Perkins then took down her posts, but not before critics took screen shots.

District Superintendent Jennifer Loftus sent trustees an email on Sept. 11 regarding the “primary question,” Can Perkins be disciplined or dismissed.

“Generally teachers and other employees retain free speech rights where they are speaking as a private citizen on a matter of public concern,” Loftus wrote. “There are limited circumstances where the district may regulate and even discipline teachers or staff for comments on social media and it must be related and/or have a direct impacts on their ability to teach/do their job.”

Savannah Molina is a student completion coordinator at Cuesta College who posted at least three critical or racist comments following the assassination. Members of the community now question if Molina is able to treat all students equally regardless of skin color.

Following Kirk’s murder, Molina first posted, “Charlie Kirk was met with violence equal to what he consistently promoted and he was confronted with the consequences of his values and beliefs. aw boo.”

In another post she refers to Kirk as a grifter.

“Maybe now al the other grifters will shut the fuck,” Molina wrote.

Molina doubled down after receiving negative feedback.

“If your feeling like you want me to know I’m disrespectful and lack empathy, ask yourself if you think I’d waste my empathy on a fucking right wing white dude, when there are kids and women and brown people and poor fold dying every day from real political violence enacted by the state,” Molina posted.

While Molina’s angry comments sparked concerns from some members of the Cuesta College community, others support her ideas.

This is what’s in our schools corrupting and harming our children. Do you really want these teachers influencing our kids with their ideals. I don’t.


-1

"Freedom of speech" falls on the Constitution and the government, not private entities. The government cannot suppress what you say. The 1st Amendment fully covers so-called "hate speech", and in fact, is the reason it was included in the Constitution. During Colonial times, you could not speak out against King George without the government punishing you. The 1st Amendment was specifically written to protect your freedom to say what you want, from the government.


However, the 1st does not…NOT…protect you from the consequences of your words or actions, when done on private or public social/commercial venues. Especially when your words reflect heavily on your mental capacity to remain neutral or sane, in an enclosed environment, such as a classroom.


For a teacher to spew hatred, lies, and demand violent actions against another person, puts children, and others, in a dangerous situation. When someone has gleefully cheered for the death of another human, what will that mean for your child, trapped inside a classroom with this vile "human"?


This has never been a black/white, left/right, gay/straight reaction, but the reaction of a mentally unstable person, with an official title and physical contact with kids.


They need to be fired, and given serious mental evaluations.


6

I'll bet that most of the people expressing hate and vitriol towards Charlie couldn't give a synopsis of what he stood for, or even give one example of how he supposedly spread "hate" or "violence". Humph.


7

Just a couple ignorant racist broads. I assume neither was an English major judging by their rants.


6

These little regional trolls do not stand a chance to be as disgusting, repulsive and as vile as Donald Trump. Not even close. What’s even more comical and degrading to these little trolls is that Donald Trump has been spewing toxic hatred every day that he’s been president in both terms. These trolls are one offs. In addition to this, Trump is a convicted felon 34 times, has filed bankruptcy 11 times. Hasn’t paid taxes for over 20 years. And was fined for skimming millions of dollars from 11 children’s charities. Most of them benefiting kids with cancer.

These little regional trolls will never ever reach the disgust of Donald Trump no matter how hard they tried. Even more comical is that no matter how hard they try they will never have nearly as many cult members humping their leg like they hump Trumps leg.


-4

It isn’t surprising that anyone who has been watching politics and general political ideology for the last 20+ years that the left is returning full circle back to their racist roots. The right is the party of tolerance and inclusion, no matter what social media tries to tell you.


4

Freedom of speech is something schools should teach… but they also should teach proper decorum and kindness towards others… that being said she should be asked to apologize as a lesson in how one should behave publically…


16
﻿