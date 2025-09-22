Cruel comments from Paso Robles school district, Cuesta College employees

September 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Employees of both the Paso Robles school district and Cuesta College near San Luis Obispo are under fire for making cruel comments following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The day after a man shot and killed Kirk, Paso Robles Unified School District employee Netta Perkins posted several cruel and racist comments on social media. Perkins works as a track and basketball coach.

“God does not like ugly,” Perkins posted. “Charlie Kirk reap wat u sow.”

Perkins then posted, “White on white crime let them sit in it.”

Upset community members lodged multiple complaints with the school district over Perkins’ posts. It appears Perkins then took down her posts, but not before critics took screen shots.

District Superintendent Jennifer Loftus sent trustees an email on Sept. 11 regarding the “primary question,” Can Perkins be disciplined or dismissed.

“Generally teachers and other employees retain free speech rights where they are speaking as a private citizen on a matter of public concern,” Loftus wrote. “There are limited circumstances where the district may regulate and even discipline teachers or staff for comments on social media and it must be related and/or have a direct impacts on their ability to teach/do their job.”

Savannah Molina is a student completion coordinator at Cuesta College who posted at least three critical or racist comments following the assassination. Members of the community now question if Molina is able to treat all students equally regardless of skin color.

Following Kirk’s murder, Molina first posted, “Charlie Kirk was met with violence equal to what he consistently promoted and he was confronted with the consequences of his values and beliefs. aw boo.”

In another post she refers to Kirk as a grifter.

“Maybe now al the other grifters will shut the fuck,” Molina wrote.

Molina doubled down after receiving negative feedback.

“If your feeling like you want me to know I’m disrespectful and lack empathy, ask yourself if you think I’d waste my empathy on a fucking right wing white dude, when there are kids and women and brown people and poor fold dying every day from real political violence enacted by the state,” Molina posted.

While Molina’s angry comments sparked concerns from some members of the Cuesta College community, others support her ideas.

