Police, CHP plan DUI checkpoint in Goleta

September 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Goleta police and California Highway Patrol officers plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The department selects the location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

Officers remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of cannabis

is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

