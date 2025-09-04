Professor charged with assaulting a federal officer during immigration raid

September 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 37-year-old philosophy professor who allegedly threw a tear gas canister at federal officers during an immigration raid at a marijuana farm in Camarillo in July is now facing a charge of assault on a federal officer. Jonathan Caravello is a professor at California State University Channel Islands.

With search warrants in hand, federal agents raided two Central Coast cannabis farms on June 10 – one in Carpinteria and the other in Camarillo – resulting in protestors using their bodies and their vehicles to impede law enforcement from exiting the Camarillo location.

Protesters then became violent, throwing rocks at the government vehicles attempting to depart. The rocks broke windows and side-view mirrors.

Law enforcement thre tear gas at the feet of protesters to help with crowd control and to ensure officer safety.

Caravello ran up to one of the canisters and attempted to kick it. After the canister rolled past him, Caravello turned around, ran towards the canister, picked it up, and threw it overhand back at Border Patrol agents.

Border Patrol agents eventually arrested Caravello, who continuously kicked his legs and refused to give agents his arms during the arrest.

Caravello faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted. Caravello, who is free on $15,000 bond, is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

