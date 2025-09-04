SLO police seek help identifying three alleged thieves

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Wednesday it is seeking the public’s help identifying three individuals suspected of a vehicle burglary and fraudulent credit card use.

On Aug. 27, a thief stole a purse from a vehicle in the Ralphs parking lot. The victim’s credit cards were then used at Costco to purchase laptop computers.

Surveillance photos from Costco show three suspects. While two of them were wearing masks, the third was not.