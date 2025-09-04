Front Page  »  

SLO police seek help identifying three alleged thieves

September 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Wednesday it is seeking the public’s help identifying three individuals suspected of a vehicle burglary and fraudulent credit card use.

On Aug. 27, a thief stole a purse from a vehicle in the Ralphs parking lot. The victim’s credit cards were then used at Costco to purchase laptop computers.
Surveillance photos from Costco show three suspects. While two of them were wearing masks, the third was not.
Officers are asking anyone who recognize any of these individuals to contact officer Swartz at (805) 594-8114 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867. Please reference case 250827062.

Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
﻿