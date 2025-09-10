Grover Beach approves five-story condominium building

September 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Planning Commission last week voted 4-1 to give preliminary approval for a five-story mixed-use building, with Commissioner David Swift dissenting. The project, Bella Vista Villas, includes 20 condos and a 900 square foot commercial gym.

By adding two affordable units, the developer was able to use a state density bonus program that allows 46.25% more units on the parcel than usually permitted.

Homeowners on both sides of the building objected to the height, density and a lack of setback requirements. The commercial gym allows the project to be considered “coastal visitor serving,” meaning there are no setbacks requirements.

The project takes up 97% of the parcel.

The neighbors have until Sept. 16 to appeal the project to the Grover Beach City Council.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...