Front Page  »  

Grover Beach approves five-story condominium building

September 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Planning Commission last week voted 4-1 to give preliminary approval for a five-story mixed-use building, with Commissioner David Swift dissenting. The project, Bella Vista Villas, includes 20 condos and a 900 square foot commercial gym.

By adding two affordable units, the developer was able to use a state density bonus program that allows 46.25% more units on the parcel than usually permitted.

Homeowners on both sides of the building objected to the height, density and a lack of setback requirements. The commercial gym allows the project to be considered “coastal visitor serving,” meaning there are no setbacks requirements.

The project takes up 97% of the parcel.

The neighbors have until Sept. 16 to appeal the project to the Grover Beach City Council.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Grover Beach residents you must vote better in the next election or you will lose your quality of life in your city. Your council does not care about you or your quality of life!


15

Agreed, but since the pot revenue came in far under expectations and the mayor and council have already spent the projected revenue on increased compensations so they need the developer’s money to keep their financial disaster afloat until they get theirs and are long gone. What do you expect them to do reduce compensations, yeah never will happen.


9
﻿