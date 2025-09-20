Man stabs two Arroyo Grande residents during burglary

September 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 35-year-old Oceano man stabbed two people during a burglary in Arroyo Grande on Thursday evening. One of the residents died from their injuries.

Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a man had entered a home in the 600 block of Victoria Way and stabbed both occupants. Officers arrived to find two adults suffering from stab wounds.

Responders transported the victims to a local hospital, where one of the victims died from their injuries.

With the assistance of Grover Beach Police Department, the Pismo Beach Police

Department and the SLO County Sheriff’s Office – Arroyo Grande officers arrested Fritz Schnoor a short distance from the victim’s home.

Investigators believe Schnoor acted alone.

Officers booked Schnoor in SLO County Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and burglary. He is being held without bail.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking anyone with any video or information regarding this investigation to contact the investigations bureau at (805) 473.5127.

