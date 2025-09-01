San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying alleged thieves

September 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Sunday it is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspected thieves who stole a piece of jewelry from Garden Street Goldsmith last week.

On Thursday, a middle-age man and a younger man or teen allegedly stole a piece of jewelry from the store. Fortunately, a store employee was able to immediately retrieve the item.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the thieves. The plan is to charge them with grand theft and conspiracy.

The older man has salt and pepper, hair, beard and mustache. The younger man has dark hair.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspects to call officer Brumley at (805) 781-8011 and reference case 250828074.

