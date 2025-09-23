Santa Maria teen busted with cache of loaded firearms

September 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 17-year-old Santa Maria boy is in juvenile hall after officers found six loaded weapons in his home.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, a caller reported someone was pointing a laser at vehicles driving on the 300 block of Lolita Lane. During the investigation, officers contacted the 17-year-old boy who was on probation for prior weapons violations.

During a search of the teen’s residence, officers found two loaded handguns, three loaded AR-15 style assault rifles, multiple high-capacity magazines, and ammunition. Officers arrested the teen for multiple weapons violations and booked him into juvenile hall.

The Santa Maria Police Department encourages anyone with information related to illegal firearm activity or other crime tips to call (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

