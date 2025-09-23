SLO police arrest woman for stealing TV from apartment complex
September 23, 2025
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police arrested a woman last week for stealing a television from the mailroom of an apartment complex.
On Sept. 17, a caller reported the theft of a television from an apartment complex mailroom on Foothill Boulevard. Surveillance footage from the mailroom showed a woman taking the television several days prior, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Police identified the woman as Carrie Jo Wallace, who was known to SLOPD from prior interactions.
On Sept. 18, officers served a search warrant at Wallace’s San Luis Obispo apartment. Investigators found the television, as well as a glass bong and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Authorities returned the television to the rightful owner. Police are requesting that Wallace be charged with burglary, petty theft with prior convictions for theft and possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions of possession of a controlled substance.
