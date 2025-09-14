SLO County gas prices steady, find lowest costs
September 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County held steady for a second week at $4.92 a gallon while average prices rose in California and dropped nationally, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased three cents to $4.64. Nationally, gas prices dropped two cents to $3.17 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.81. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.33 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.35
- USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37
- Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.37
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.39
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.39
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39
- Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.39
