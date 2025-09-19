Suspected drunk driver crashes into building in San Luis Obispo

September 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a building in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a caller reported a car had crashed into a building on the 3800 of South Higuera Street. Emergency responders transported the driver and a passenger to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Officers plan to file drunk driving charges against the driver.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...