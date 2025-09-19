Suspected drunk driver crashes into building in San Luis Obispo
September 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
An alleged drunk driver crashed into a building in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
Shortly before 1 a.m., a caller reported a car had crashed into a building on the 3800 of South Higuera Street. Emergency responders transported the driver and a passenger to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Officers plan to file drunk driving charges against the driver.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines