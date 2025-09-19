Front Page  »  

Suspected drunk driver crashes into building in San Luis Obispo

September 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a building in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a caller reported a car had crashed into a building on the 3800 of South Higuera Street. Emergency responders transported the driver and a passenger to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Officers plan to file drunk driving charges against the driver.

 


As an aside…be aware that the Poly kids and their lousy driving skills, are back in force!


Cal Poly must have started up again…


