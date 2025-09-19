Arroyo Grande police investigating late night murder

September 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police are investigating a murder that occurred on Friday night in a residential neighborhood.

At 11:49 p.m. on Thursday, a caller reported an incident on Victoria Way. At 1:09 a.m. on Friday morning, another medical emergency call was made from Rogers Court, about a block away from the first call.

Officers have blocked Victoria Way, while officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies collect evidence. A large blood stain remains on Rogers Court.

While the Arroyo Grande Police Department is not releasing any information about the murder at this time, a neighbor said a suspect was in custody.

