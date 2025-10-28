Cayucos Pier repairs begin, temporary closures

October 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A local contractor this week started emergency repairs at the end of the Cayucos Pier, which are expected to take four weeks.

During construction, the public can access the pier after 11 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. Pedestrians should follow posted signs.

During a storm on Feb. 20, 2024, pilings at the end of the pier were washed away after a large log hit the end of the pier. San Luis Obispo County then hired an engineering firm to study the damage.

Then in Dec. 2024, high surf caused another piling at the end of the pier to break away.

In order to protect the integrity of the Cayucos Pier, San Luis Obispo County contracted with Hartzell General Engineering Contractor of Cayucos to remove and relocate the last 15-feet of the pier. The rest of the pier is in good shape, according to San Luis Obispo County.

The $119,950 in project costs are funded through a combination of the county’s insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...