Offshore wind is a bad idea for San Luis Obispo County

October 28, 2025

OPINION by ELLIE RIPLEY

The offshore wind proposal for San Luis Obispo County is not powerful or reliable enough to carry the load to support and sustain the electric grid.

Offshore wind is an enormous and costly undertaking. Integrating the wind power with the grid is no simple or straightforward task. It’s not just plug and go.

Offshore wind would have to travel some distance to interact to synchronize with the grid to maintain 60 hertz to match the grid.

Then what? When the wind ceases to blow or when it blows too much and causes the turbines to shut down then this process must start all over again. We need availability and sustainability twenty-four seven not just now and then.

To add to the disdain of this proposal, which is entirely dangerous, destructive, disastrous and extremely costly to the entire Central Coast, all who call this beautiful, sensitive area home will be deeply impacted.

