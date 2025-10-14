Check out San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels
October 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The first major storm of the season brought between 1.14 inches in San Simeon to 2.92 inches in nearby Rocky Butte. Rainfall totals in San Luis Obispo County are well above average in all areas of the county for this time of year, according to SLO County.
After multiple years of heavy rains, local reservoir levels remain healthy.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Oct. 14, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 1.94 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 1.65 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 2.53 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 11.41 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 2.72 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 1.75 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 1.49 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 3.39 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 2.06 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 1.55 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 2.16 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon – 2.34 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 1.72 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
Current Central Coast reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 84.4%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 36%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 81.8%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 86%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 77%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 21%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 80%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 51%, Monterey County
