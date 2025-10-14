Check out San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

October 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The first major storm of the season brought between 1.14 inches in San Simeon to 2.92 inches in nearby Rocky Butte. Rainfall totals in San Luis Obispo County are well above average in all areas of the county for this time of year, according to SLO County.

After multiple years of heavy rains, local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Oct. 14, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 1.94 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 1.65 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 2.53 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 11.41 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 2.72 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 1.75 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 1.49 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 3.39 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 2.06 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 1.55 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 2.16 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 2.34 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 1.72 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 84.4%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 36%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 81.8%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 86%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 77%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 21%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 80%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 51%, Monterey County

