Tip leads to arrests of alleged drug dealers in the Santa Maria riverbed

October 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A tip led to the arrests on Saturday of two alleged drug dealers who were living in the Santa Maria riverbed.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Santa Maria police officers headed to the Santa Maria riverbed to follow up on a tip regarding possible drug sales in the area. Officers then spoke with 40-year-old Heather Carberry and 58-year-old Samuel Prevatt.

During a search of the area, officers located over half a pound of methamphetamine, 2.8 ounces of fentanyl and ammunition for a .22-caliber firearm. No firearm was located; however, the possession of the ammunition was determined to be a violation.

Both Carberry and Prevatt were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple narcotics related charges, as well as for possession of ammunition.

Prevatt remains in jail with his bail set at $120,000. Carberry remains in jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.

The Santa Maria Police Department encourages anyone with information related to illegal firearms activity or other crime tips to call (805) 928-3781 extension 2277.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...