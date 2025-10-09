Frightened for my community as leaders stand behind Antifa

October 9, 2025

OPINION by STEVE REBUCK

So John Ashbaugh, Ph.D., advocates in the SLO New Times for Antifa. Asbaugh endorses bounties on ICE agents, $2,000 for kidnapping, $10,000 for murder, firebombing buildings, shooting rocks and marbles at police officers, hit and run, physical assault, looting, death and destruction in 140 cities nationwide?

In my opinion, Asbaugh is condoning violence.

I don’t have a Ph.D. My college was interrupted in 1967-1973 by the US Army. I spent six years in the California Army National Guard. I went to riots in Compton, Watts, Isla Vista and elsewhere.

Our founders created “citizen soldiers,” aka National Guard, to protect our country. Maybe Ashbaugh would have more empathy for National Guard, ICE, and police if he too had served. Or, did he? No evidence of service.

I also worked as a licensed contractor for 20 years. I lost a lot of jobs to illegals from Mexico during the Obama Administration. My income declined by 70%. I had to have a state license, liability insurance, bonds, a business license. The illegals have none of these state requirements

Asbaugh’s job as a college professor was pretty safe from this, although a school superintendent from Iowa was recently found to be an illegal immigrant with a fake P.h.D. Maybe Ashabuagh could show empathy for those of us who must deal directly with these criminals.

Ashbaugh refers to President Donald Trump as a fascist. A common definition of fascism is targeting a common enemy. Gee, let’s see. Who is the Democrat’s common enemy? Could it be President Trump?

President Trump is a master of distraction with his enemies. Asbaugh clearly took the bait. Now he spews like a madman.

My life experience has been guided by common sense experience, clearly something Asbaugh is lacking. Maybe not having a Ph. D. is not so bad after all.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...