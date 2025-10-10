SLO County sheriff, district attorney say no to partisan redistricting

October 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Both San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow have signed letters opposing politically motivated partisan redistricting –Proposition 50.

Parkinson is one of 37 California county sheriffs who signed a letter opposing Prop. 50. The sheriffs oppose the remaking of congressional maps in an attempt to advantage California Democrats in the 2026 congressional elections because it undermines the will of voters, erodes public trust and disenfranchises voters.

“As elected county sheriffs, we know that our system of government depends upon public trust,” according to the letter. “That trust is built through transparency, fairness, and adherence to the rule of law. Conversely, trust is undermined when public officials take actions designed to enhance their own power at the expense of the people’s will.”

Dow is one of 30 California district attorneys who also signed a letter asking resident to vote no on Prop. 50 because it prioritizes partisanship over “voter-approved reforms that improve community representation.”

“As elected district attorneys, we are committed to upholding public trust through transparency, fairness and the rule of law,” according to the letter from prosecutors. “We strongly oppose Prop. 50, which seeks to dismantle the voter-approved California Citizens Redistricting Commission and reinstate partisan gerrymandering — a flawed process rejected by Californians through Proposition 11 (2008) and Proposition 20 (2010).

Proponents of Prop. 50 argue that the partisan redistricting effort is a needed response to Republican promoted gerrymandering in Texas and other conservative states. They accuse President Donald Trump of promoting mid-term redistricting so that Republicans can continue to control the House.

On the other side, opponents of Prop. 50 say that two wrongs do not make a right.

