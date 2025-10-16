Santa Barbara County deputies seek help finding missing 9-year-old girl

October 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old girl, Melodee Buzzard of Vandenberg Village.

After Melodee failed to attend school for approximately a year, on Oct. 14, her school reported the child’s prolonged absence. Deputies then attempted to contact Melodee and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, at their home in the 500-block of Mars Avenue, but Melodee was not there and her family failed to explain her absence.

Detectives have been unable to confirm any recent sightings of Melodee. The last verified contact with her was approximately one year ago, and the most recent photograph available was taken two years ago.

Anyone who may have seen Melodee or had any contact with her in the past year is asked to contact detectives at (805) 681-4150.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...