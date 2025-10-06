Trump loses another battle over deployment of national troops

October 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Sunday that stopped President Donald Trump from sending California National Guard troops to Portland because it appeared to be an attempt to undermine the judge’s earlier ruling.

On Saturday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s deployment of Oregon National Guard troops, saying the administration failed to prove that local law enforcement could not handle immigration-related protests in downtown Portland. Trump then sent troops from California to Portland, which the judge quickly blocked on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the judge’s ruling, on Sunday protesters and federal law enforcement officers grappled outside an ICE detention facility in Portland. Protesters, many who wore gas masks, yelled obscenities and taunts as they blocked officers.

Over the weekend, federal officers deployed gas canisters, shot rubber bullets and arrested multiple protesters who spit, assailed or attempted to obstruct officers.

Since June, protesters have controlled several blocks in downtown Portland near the ICE facility. Members of the Portland Police Department generally stand back while protesters block traffic and yell obscenities through the night hampering residents ability to peacefully enjoy their homes.

Portland police officers arrested a handful of people over the past two weeks, including conservative activist and blogger Nick Sortor. After Sortor was allegedly “jumped by antifa thugs,” Portland Police officers arrested and then charged Sortor with disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Trump contends the clashes between protesters and law enforcement outside the facility are justification for deployment of the National Guard.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek criticized Trump’s National Guard deployment, saying there is no insurrection in Portland, no threat to national security and no need for military intervention in Oregon.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...