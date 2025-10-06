SLO County deputies seek help finding missing woman, identifying vehicles

October 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are seeking additional help from the public as they work to find a missing 50-year-old woman and to identify two trucks possibly linked to her disappearance.

On Sept. 13, the department began investigation the disappearance, which was under suspicious circumstances, of Isabel LucasVelasco of Coalinga. She was known to be in San Luis Obispo County on Sept. 12.

As part of the investigation, SLO County detectives seized the two trucks tied to the disappearance. Investigators are asking anyone who has had any sightings or interactions with either of these two vehicles on the night of Sept. 12 or Sept. 14 in the areas of Coalinga and Avenal to call (805) 781-4500. Detectives are specifically seeking witnesses in the area of Highway 198 west of Coalinga for both of these dates who may have seen either of these two vehicles or captured them on surveillance cameras.

Deputies describe LucasVelasco as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Investigators ask anyone with information about LucasVelasco to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...