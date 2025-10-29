Woman suffers major injuries after pickup goes off North County cliff

October 29, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A woman suffered major injuries and was airlifted to the hospital after driving a pickup truck off a cliff in northern San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.

Between about 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., an approximately 30-year-old woman veered off the roadway while driving northbound on Indian Valley Road near the Monterey County Line. The woman’s 2002 GMC Sierra pickup crashed and went down a step cliff, according to the CHP.

A passerby spotted the truck at the bottom of the cliff and called 911. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and extricate the driver. A CHP helicopter airlifted the woman to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Neither drugs, nor alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash. A preliminary investigation indicates the pickup truck entered a curve, went off the roadway, descended the cliff and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest upright in a grassy field.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the crash to call the CHP Templeton Area Office at (805) 400-6720.

