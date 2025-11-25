Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Allan Hancock College

November 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:21 p.m., an anonymous caller made the threat. Campus administration responded by evacuating the campus and canceling classes for the rest of the day.

Officers from campus and the Santa Maria Police Department are searching the campus.

