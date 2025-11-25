Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Allan Hancock College
November 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 2:21 p.m., an anonymous caller made the threat. Campus administration responded by evacuating the campus and canceling classes for the rest of the day.
Officers from campus and the Santa Maria Police Department are searching the campus.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines