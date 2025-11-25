San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying alleged thief
November 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Monday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing an e-bike from Food 4 Less on Friday.
At approximately noon on Friday, the suspect allegedly took the bike. The suspect is associated with a gold or brown sedan with a black passenger side panel.
Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact officer Amaya at (805) 594-8079 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867. Please reference case 251121044.
