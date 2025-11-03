California Governor Gavin Newsom’s great grift

November 3, 2025

OPINION by TRICIA BOAZ

In Oct. 2025, California Governor Gavin Newsom chastised those who fail to call out wrongdoings by the federal administration. He calls it the “great grift.” He sent kneepads to “kneelers” as a symbol of their acquiescence.

Yet, despite uncertain impacts on climate change, an insufficient power grid, and an $8 to $11 billion price tag, Newsom directs substantial funding toward an experimental, large-scale floating offshore wind project backed by foreign oil and gas corporations along California’s coast – Newsom’s great grift.

“Kneelers” in this grift are organizations historically dedicated to environmental preservation. The Nature Conservancy, Audubon Society, Sierra Club, Surfrider Foundation among others, endorse offshore wind, ignoring significant negative impacts to the Pacific Flyway, marine sanctuaries, and local coastal ports – under the premise of addressing climate change and job creation.

Fossil fuels are required to manufacture, transport, install, operate, maintain, and dispose of offshore wind components. Trucks and shipping vessels will increase traffic in our communities and ports.

Claims of job creation are misleading. Most positions are temporary and located outside California and the United States. Conversely, there will job losses within our local tourism, fishing, retail, and recreation sectors.

As Newsom says, “Wake up everybody.” The offshore wind project is Newson’s great grift.

A resident of San Luis Obispo, Tricia Boaz’z family has lived in SLO County for four generations. She is a member of the React Alliance Board.

