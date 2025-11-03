Teen arrested with loaded gun, knives in Isla Vista

November 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 16-year-old boy is in custody after Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies found him with a loaded gun and several knives after curfew in Isla Vista on Saturday. Santa Barbara County has a curfew for minors from 10 p.m. until sunrise.

Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies spotted and approached a group of five juveniles and one adult at the beach access point near the 6500-block of Del Playa Drive. Officers then detained the juveniles for violating the curfew ordinance.

During the investigation, a 16-year-old male consented to a search of his backpack, where

deputies found several fixed-blade knives. Deputies then searched the teen and located a loaded .357 magnum revolver in his pants pocket.

Investigators later discovered the firearm was reported stolen out of Arizona.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old male for possession of the weapons and booked him into Juvenile Hall. The remaining juveniles were cited for violating curfew and released to their parents.

