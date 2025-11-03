Teen arrested with loaded gun, knives in Isla Vista
November 3, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A 16-year-old boy is in custody after Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies found him with a loaded gun and several knives after curfew in Isla Vista on Saturday. Santa Barbara County has a curfew for minors from 10 p.m. until sunrise.
Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies spotted and approached a group of five juveniles and one adult at the beach access point near the 6500-block of Del Playa Drive. Officers then detained the juveniles for violating the curfew ordinance.
During the investigation, a 16-year-old male consented to a search of his backpack, where
deputies found several fixed-blade knives. Deputies then searched the teen and located a loaded .357 magnum revolver in his pants pocket.
Investigators later discovered the firearm was reported stolen out of Arizona.
Officers arrested the 16-year-old male for possession of the weapons and booked him into Juvenile Hall. The remaining juveniles were cited for violating curfew and released to their parents.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines