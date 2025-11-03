SLO County supervisors to vote on controversial housing project

November 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

When they meet on Tuesday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors are slated to vote on whether or not to approve changes to a large housing development in Nipomo, known as the Dana Reserve. The changes cut the number of affordable housing units in half.

In April 2024, the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve the then more than 1,400-unit housing development located on the west side of Nipomo directly adjacent to Highway 101. The controversial development also includes commercial, recreation and public services such as a dog park.

The Nipomo Action Committee and the California Native Plant Society filed a suit on May 28, 2024 against San Luis Obispo County in an attempt to stop the development.

In May, following months of negotiations, the developer for and opponents of the Dana Reserve reached a settlement agreement that whittles down the number of housing units while providing a “significant” financial payment.

As part of the settlement agreement, the number of housing units will be reduced by 229, or approximately 16%.

In addition, the parties agreed to design modifications to protect sensitive plant species and 195 coast live oak trees. Also, NKT Development will pay a “significant” amount of money to be earmarked for public benefits specific to Nipomo. The Nipomo Action Committee which will oversee the funding.

In September, the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission voted to approve the changes.

SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson has voiced concerns about transparency because the amount of the settlement payment was hidden from the public. Gibson, who along with Supervisor Jimmy Pauldong voted against the project in April 2024, said he preferred the previous plan.

If the supervisors vote as they did in April 2024, the project will be approved by a 3-2 vote.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...