Grover Beach residents die in murder-suicide
November 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Grover Beach police officers believe the two gunshot deaths in Grover Beach on Saturday morning were the results of a murder-suicide.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, dispatchers sent officers to the 300 block of North Third Street. Officers arrived to find two people deceased with gunshot wounds inside the residence.
The identifies of the deceased are not being released pending notification of their next of kin.
