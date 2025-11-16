Mudslide closes Highway 1 at Ragged Point
November 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A mudslide during the storm on Saturday led to the closure of Highway 1 at Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 4 miles north of Lucia – a hamlet 38 miles north of Hearst Castle.
There is currently no estimate of when the highway will reopen.
In June 2025, Highway 1 at Rocky Creek fully reopened following a landslide in March 2024.
