Mudslide closes Highway 1 at Ragged Point

November 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A mudslide during the storm on Saturday led to the closure of Highway 1 at Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 4 miles north of Lucia – a hamlet 38 miles north of Hearst Castle.

There is currently no estimate of when the highway will reopen.

In June 2025, Highway 1 at Rocky Creek fully reopened following a landslide in March 2024.

