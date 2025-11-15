Flood advisory for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties

November 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories for portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for Saturday until 2 p.m.. Areas of concern include the Madre and Gifford burn scars.

Locations of concern also include Nipomo, Santa Maria, Orcutt, Cuyama, Guadalupe, Sisquoc,

Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley, Carrizo Plain and Ventucopa.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” according to the National Weather Service. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

Highway 1 near the Rancho Maria Golf Course in rural Santa Maria is closed in both directions because of flooding, according to the CHP.

A rock slide is blocking a westbound lane of Adelaida Road near Hidden Mountain Road in rural Templeton.

