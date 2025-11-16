Highway 1 at Ragged Point reopens following mudslide

November 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Lucia reopened on Sunday following a mudslide.

During the storm on Saturday, a mudslide led to the closure of Highway 1 at Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 4 miles north of Lucia – a hamlet 38 miles north of Hearst Castle. Caltrans has since removed the slide.

The ongoing closure further north of Lucia remains in place as a result of the Regent’s Slide.

