Highway 1 at Ragged Point reopens following mudslide
November 16, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Lucia reopened on Sunday following a mudslide.
During the storm on Saturday, a mudslide led to the closure of Highway 1 at Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 4 miles north of Lucia – a hamlet 38 miles north of Hearst Castle. Caltrans has since removed the slide.
The ongoing closure further north of Lucia remains in place as a result of the Regent’s Slide.
