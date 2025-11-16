San Luis Obispo County gas prices falling, find lowest costs

November 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell six cents last week to $4.87 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose dropped four cents to $4.66. Nationally, gas prices remained unchanged at $3.07 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.87. Tehama County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.23 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.09 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.09 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.11 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.13 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.33 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.35 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.35 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.35 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.41

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...