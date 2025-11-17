Immigration crackdown leads to multiple arrests in Santa Maria

November 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Immigration enforcement agents arrested more than a dozen people in the Santa Maria area during the past four days, which includes an arrest outside a Goodwill store and a raid at a farm.

On Sunday morning, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were attempting to arrest a suspect when the undocumented immigrant’s vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by ICE agents in the Goodwill parking lot at 1505 South Broadway. Multiple protestors then arrived at the parking lot.

Many of the protestors learned of the enforcement action through 805 Immigrant and 805 UndocuFund.

“Our 805 Immigrant Rapid Response Network is already in contact with the impacted family and we will be supporting them with legal resources, accompaniment, and financial assistance through 805UndocuFund,” according to a post on Facebook. “We keep our community safe together.”

Shortly after 11 a.m., Santa Maria police officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived to find ICE agents had arrested the suspect.

On Thursday morning, more than a dozen ICE agents conducted a raid at East Valley Farms in rural Santa Maria. Shortly after the raid began, approximately 50 protesters arrived and confronted Homeland Security officers and ICE agents, which led to flash bang deployment.

In the end, immigration enforcement agents arrested 15 to 20 people. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it is available.

