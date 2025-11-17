Front Page  »  

Immigration crackdown leads to multiple arrests in Santa Maria

November 16, 2025

Photo courtesy of 805 UndocuFund

By KAREN VELIE

Immigration enforcement agents arrested more than a dozen people in the Santa Maria area during the past four days, which includes an arrest outside a Goodwill store and a raid at a farm.

On Sunday morning, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were attempting to arrest a suspect when the undocumented immigrant’s vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by ICE agents in the Goodwill parking lot at 1505 South Broadway. Multiple protestors then arrived at the parking lot.

Many of the protestors learned of the enforcement action through 805 Immigrant and 805 UndocuFund.

Photo courtesy of 805 UndocuFund

“Our 805 Immigrant Rapid Response Network is already in contact with the impacted family and we will be supporting them with legal resources, accompaniment, and financial assistance through 805UndocuFund,” according to a post on Facebook. “We keep our community safe together.”

Shortly after 11 a.m., Santa Maria police officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived to find ICE agents had arrested the suspect.

Photo courtesy of 805 UndocuFund

On Thursday morning, more than a dozen ICE agents conducted a raid at East Valley Farms in rural Santa Maria. Shortly after the raid began, approximately 50 protesters arrived and confronted Homeland Security officers and ICE agents, which led to flash bang deployment.

In the end, immigration enforcement agents arrested 15 to 20 people. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it is available.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Support CalCoastNews, subscribe today, click here.

 


I know many long term residents on the Central Coast as well as those in California

know illegal immigration has been going on for decades now. This Breaking of our immigration laws has totally disrupted our housing, jobs, dependency and Political picture in California! We are now addressing the issue in a real way. By enforcing immigration laws we are now finally beginning to bend the curve of decline in California. The people who are suffering the most are the ones who can afford it the least. The undermining of wages and the cost of housing has been crushing any possibility of upward mobility for our young people. Immigration into the United States has always been designed to strengthen our great Country and “NEVER” destabilize and weaken us. Unfortunately for us in California we have seen our decline and what we see happening by enforcing our immigration laws will hopefully start us back on the road to recovery. For those who might read this and think this is partisan remember this has been the fault of both Parties. One looking for cheap labor the other looking for cheap votes. No matter what political party you’re on this hurts us all! We need to bring balance back to California and thank God our greatest President gets it! Let’s stop the road to perdition that California has been on for far too long long and let’s begin to move toward a healthier and better California. It all Starts with enforcing our immigration laws and making sure everyone who immigrated here is vetted and can live here without fear. Let’s make California great and proud again!


5
