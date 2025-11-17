San Luis Obispo County deals on dining, lodging, happy hours

November 16, 2025

Find great local sales and deals on dining, happy hours, lodging, golf and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Twilight special golf rate

Tee off at twilight with this limited time offer! Every day after 12 p.m., play a round of golf for just $59 for non-members and $49 for members.

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach

Autumn bliss with breakfast for two

This October and November, leave your worries behind and discover the quiet beauty of fall on the Central Coast.

Enjoy $50 off your stay and start every morning with a complimentary breakfast for two at The Gardens of Avila Restaurant. Because every great getaway deserves to start with a delicious treat.

Details

$50 off any room or suite

Breakfast for two every morning

For stays Sunday through Thursday from Oct. 1 through Nov. 20

Offer has limited availability. Blackout dates apply.

Sycamore loves locals

For San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Locals: Receive 30% off one-bedroom suites, and also receive a $20 resort credit per night!

Minimum two-night stay required for reservations that include Saturday night.

Sweetheart soak

Create the ideal ambiance for a memorable celebration of love by indulging in our perfectly romantic sweetheart soak package at $130 for two people.

This intimate experience for two includes:

One-hour private hillside hot tub soak with two towels

Scented oils

Carafe of sparkling wine

Sweet decadent treats

Please reserve 24 hours in advance by calling (805) 595-7302.

Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano and Pismo Beach

Brighten up your day with a visit to one of the most unique dining experiences on the Central Coast – the Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano. Enjoy the train ride with flavors from their oakpit BBQ, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads and even Greek and Mexican specialties.

Happy hour specials

Enjoy their enticing happy hour drink and food specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Domestic beer $3

Imports and micro-brews $6

House wine $6

Well drinks $7

Large beef or chicken taco $4

Cheese quesadilla, fish taco, chips with guacamole, hummus with pita zucchini stix $5.

Rock and Roll Diners are located at 1300 Railroad Street in Oceano and at the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort at 165 Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Pismo staycation for locals

When the summer days are blazing, cool off together and soak up the fresh ocean air of Pismo Beach. Grab your favorite person and head to SeaVenture!

San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Residents enjoy this exclusive offer: 15% off any room and $50 dining credit on Sunday through Thursday stays. Locals must present a valid photo ID with an address within San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Blackout dates apply. Not available on holidays.

Treat yourself to:

Beachfront stays with private hot tubs

Fresh coastal cuisine with panoramic views at SeaVenture Restaurant

Easy access to the Pismo Pier and endless walks on the beach

Scenic wine country is just down the road

Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Military and first responder discount

Receive a 15% discount off our best available room rate when you show proof of military service or if you are employed with law enforcement, fire or emergency medical. Thank you for your service! Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information. Spencer’s Fresh Markets Make a feast with Baby Back Pork Ribs at $4.99 a pound, BGreen Beans at 99 cents a pound, and Pears at 99 cents a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

