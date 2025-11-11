Podcast examines disappearance and murder of two San Miguel children

November 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Two young girls vanished from San Miguel in 1980 and were later found murdered. The case went cold for decades — until San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s detective Clint Cole began digging into the unsolved murders.

A riveting broadcast by “Crime Junkie Podcast” examines the case and the ongoing investigation by the same detective who solved the Kristin Smart murder case.

On May 17, 1980, 4-year-old Martha Mezo and 5-years-old Teresa Flores disappeared from Mission Street in San Miguel. The naked bodies of the girls were later discovered at Camp San Luis. Both girls were strangled, one was sexually assaulted. No one was ever charged.

Cole has reopened the case, is examining DNA evidence, and is closer than ever to solving the case.

