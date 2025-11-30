San Luis Obispo County gas prices fall slightly, find lowest costs

November 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Despite increased demand over the Thanksging holiday, gas prices dropped throughout the nation. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell one cent last week to $4.75 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped four cents to $4.56. Nationally, gas prices fell seven cents to $3.0o a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.94. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.12 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.99 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.09 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.09 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.11 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.11 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.11 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.19 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.29 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.29 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.31

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...