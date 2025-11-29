San Luis Obispo County officers arrest 12 for drunk driving during holiday
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County law enforcement arrested 12 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the Thanksgiving holiday.
From Wednesday through Friday, officers and deputies arrested 12 drivers. The California Highway Patrol arrested seven drivers, the SLO County Sheriffs Office arrested four drivers, and an Arroyo Grande police officer arrested one driver.
The CHP launched a “holiday enforcement period” that began Wednesday evening and runs through Sunday night. the goal is to promote safe driving and reduce traffic fatalities during the Thanksgiving holiday.
