Santa Maria police seek help finding missing teen

November 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Francina Victoriano Carreto was last seen on Nov. 9 around 9:30 p.m. Investigators describe the missing teen as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair with red highlights and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.

Officers ask anyone with information about Carreto’s whereabouts to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, extension 2277.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...