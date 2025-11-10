Santa Maria police seek help finding missing teen
November 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Francina Victoriano Carreto was last seen on Nov. 9 around 9:30 p.m. Investigators describe the missing teen as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair with red highlights and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.
Officers ask anyone with information about Carreto’s whereabouts to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, extension 2277.
